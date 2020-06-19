The Resilience 2020 campaign has been expanded to also highlight other areas of the cattle industry. Launched by the California Cattle Council and the California Cattlemen’s Association, the Resilience 2020 campaign was initially intended to reassure consumers that beef supplies would remain strong despite setbacks created by COVID-19.

The scope of the initiative has now grown to include highlighting the sustainability practices that make the state a world leader in beef production. More information about what makes Californians leaders in sustainable beef production, and how the industry continues to respond to the current pandemic is available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

Resilience 2020 Expands to Highlight Sustainability of Cattle Industry

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West