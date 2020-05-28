Research Continues on New Material to Combat Vine Mealybug

Ongoing research being conducted with support from the Pierce’s Disease Glassy Winged Sharpshooter (PD/GWSS) Board is making headway in developing a new material to combat vine mealybug and manage the spread of grape leafroll disease. PD/GWSS Board Member Steve McIntyre explained that Dr. Marc Fuchs at Cornell University has made an important breakthrough and while the research will still require another few years of work, the development presents an exciting opportunity to bring a new tool to the industry.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West