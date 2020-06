An online workshop covering grazing and prescribed burning is coming up next month. Registration information is available online for the one-hour virtual workshop covering two grants related to fire. Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor for San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, Devii Rao explained how those interested can participate in the Grazing and Prescribed Burning for Fire Safety workshop.

