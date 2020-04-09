Raspberry plant with yellow leaves, green veins. Nutrient deficiency. Probably lack of iron.

Cathy Isom reviews some reasons why the leaves on your plants are turning yellow. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Reasons Why Leaves on Your Plants Turn Yellow

In most cases a plant’s leaves are supposed to be green, with the obvious exceptions, of course. Yellowing leaves can be caused by a number of factors, and typically signal that your plant is in some kind of distress.

Interveinal chlorosis caused by iron or nitrogen deficiency on a grape vine with grapes.

Since there are dozens of potential causes of this one problematic symptom, narrowing it down can be challenging. However, if you’re trying to diagnose a sick plant, the easiest way is to rule out some of these most common reasons first.

One of the most common causes of yellowing leaves is moisture stress. Your plant is either getting too much water or not enough. In many cases, a plant has yellowing leaves just because it is experiencing transplant shock and still getting settled into its new home. Sometimes plants are sensitive to the chemicals or minerals in tap water which could cause leaves to yellow. Light is another factor. Plants that don’t get enough light will turn yellow on their lower leaves. Other common causes of yellowing leaves: nutrient deficiency, leaf spot disease, fungus gnats, and temperature issues.

I’m Cathy Isom…