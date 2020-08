The California Range and Natural Resources Camp for high school students has moved online this year. On a typical year, students will receive a foundational understanding about natural resources and their management at Elkus Ranch in Half-Moon Bay. Because of COVID-19, this year’s event has been moved to a virtual format. Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor Devii Rao talked about what to expect from this year’s online version of range camp.

Listen to the radio report below.

Range Camp Moves to An Online Format This Year

