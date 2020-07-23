Some tips to make sure your quick-growing plants will crop up successfully. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are many veggies and flowering plants that are known to grow quickly, but only under the right circumstances. And when you’re after swift growth, its important to give them the best conditions possible.

Always use good quality seed raising mix. Avoid any unwanted nasties by using only clean seed raising pots and garden tools. Use heat pads to maintain a constant 70ºF soil while germinating and when growing.Don’t apply fertilizer until the first leaves have formed at the base of the plant. Wait until the last frost has passed when sowing directly into the garden if the plant is not cold tolerant. Don’t allow the soil to dry out and make sure you keep a consistent watering schedule.

There are many veggies and flowering plants that are capable of growing and blooming in 30 days, and in some cases less. The conditions need to be just right and the variety must be the correct one for your area.

