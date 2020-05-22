Quick and Easy Foods for Kids to Grow at Home

Kids may not always like to eat their veggies, but it might be fun for them to grow their own. Especially since they are around the home a lot more than usual these days. Gardening will certainly provide some excitement, as well as daily activities—observing, watering, harvesting—to keep them busy with something worthwhile.

To help with making this venture successful, choose quick-producing and/or low-maintenance vegetables. One of the fastest and easiest foods to grow are sprouts. Harvests can happen in as little as a week and can be grown indoors without soil.

Radishes, green beans and peas are also easy-growers. In as little as 3-4 weeks, your young gardeners can feast their eyes on the likes of Microgreens such as arugula, kale, collards, cabbage, lettuce, and broccoli.

For larger plants, summer squashes can provide a little excitement as they grow quickly. They also put out lovely, large flowers before the fruiting begins. Squashes grow happily in the ground, but a large pot works, too.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s report below.