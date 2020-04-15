Producers Seeing Farm Vision with NRCS Conservation Support

Dewlson Family Farm is nestled in the rolling hills outside of Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County. In the last eight years, owners Ron Dewey and Judy Paulson have transformed the land’s physical challenges into a stewardship example with the help of the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Ron and Judy found out about NRCS from a flyer and enlisted the service to develop their first partnered project, and their most significant. Using the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, Dewlson Family Farms was able to create a grass way for runoff that eased some of the property’s erosion challenges and provided more land for the operation to produce lemons, coffee, and tea.

The couple now goes back to their Santa Barbara NRCS office every year to further develop a conservation plan for their farm. Santa Barbara County District Conservationist Emma Chow is helping them continue to manage that plan and create a holistic approach to their vision for the farm.