How to catch rabbits in the act before they can make a meal for themselves in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

Even though you may have planted things in your garden that you know rabbits won’t touch, they may still be getting around those flowers, plants, and herbs to still help themselves to the other goodies you don’t want them to.

Setting up an outdoor camera system is one way to stop their nightly feasts. But there are other techniques you can try.

Rabbits have a great sense of smell, and sprinkling pungent dust such as hot pepper powder might shoe them away. Or by installing stem protection. To keep your seedlings from being bitten off at the base, use collars to protect vulnerable plants.

Advertisement

Sometimes keeping rabbits out entirely is the best way to solve the problem. Put up a fence, using good ole’ chicken wire or something more aesthetically pleasing. Make sure the fence is at least 4 feet high. Using other types of barriers, like cold frames can protect tender winter-grown lettuce from hungry rabbits.

Be sure to clear debris around your property, and especially near your garden, to discourage rabbits from making a home in your yard.

They don’t typically go too far from their burrows to find food, so try to reduce possible hiding spots, and you’ll make it harder for them to nap between meals.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Preventing Rabbits from Making a Meal of Your Garden