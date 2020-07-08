In an exclusive address to the National Association of Farm Broadcasters, President Donald Trump speaks to American farmers and ranchers. He talks about the many trade negotiations he and his administration have worked on over the past few years for the US agriculture industry. He adds market access has been gained in South Korea, China, Japan, Mexico and Canada through current and future deals. He also thanked the folks in the agriculture industry for their hard work reaping the harvest that, “nourishes not only our people but our souls,” adding he, “will always proudly stand right by your side.” In his full address, the President also touches on COVID-19 response and regulatory relief.

Listen to the full address below.

President Trump Address To Farmers and Ranchers

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.