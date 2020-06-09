Houseplants add color, beauty, and life to our homes, but some plants should be grown with a little extra caution. Some plants are more toxic than others. Poisonous houseplants can cause skin irritations, stomach upsets, and burning of the mouth and throat. Use care when growing and displaying these common poisonous plants in your home.

Many spring bulbs, including hyacinths and daffodils forced for indoor blooms, are toxic if eaten by humans or pets. For example, English Ivy, it can cause symptoms that include skin irritation, burning throat after eating the berries, fever, and rash. Since ivy tends to trail, set it somewhere high off the ground, out of reach of children and pets.

Oleander is a popular herb. It can be fatal if eaten. Peace lilies, Philondendron, Pothos, ZZ plants and Sago Palm are also very poisonous to humans and pets.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s report below.

Poisonous Plants in the Home