If you want to add natural beauty in your home from your garden, Cathy Isom gives you the best methods for drying flowers and which plants work best. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Plants that Work Best for Drying Flowers

Drying flowers is a great way to preserve the beauty of fresh-cut flowers and add a touch of color to your home year-round. Dried flowers are beautiful in arrangements, but they can also be used in crafts, in candles, wreaths, glass tiles, and everlasting bouquets.

Drying flowers is no harder than drying herbs for when you can’t grow them fresh. You can air dry them, for example hanging them upside down on a clothesline. Or, by using a food dehydrator. Typically this works better when you want to dry just the flower heads or small flowers. You could also dry flowers using Silica Gel. It works well when drying fragile flowers and stems or pods that are thick with lots of moisture.

Here’s a list of some of the best flowers to grow for drying:

Globe Amaranth

Strawflower

Hydrangea

Lavender

Bells of Ireland

Ornamental Grasses

Common Milkweed

Thistle

Roses

Yarrow

I’m Cathy Isom…