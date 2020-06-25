Cathy Isom tells you about all the plants that will thrive in dry soil in today’s This Land of Ours.

If your soil is dry, don’t despair. There are plenty of ways you can improve the ability of your garden to hold moisture. Or, there are plenty of plants you can grow in the meantime that love dry soil, too.

Some ornamental plants suited for dy soil include: sedum, Foxtail Lilies, Agave, Bearded Iris, and Passion Flowers.

Plenty of herbs appreciate the dry soil, too. Lavender, Sage, and Yarrow, are all low maintenance and love being grown in dry soil.

Some dry soil loving vegetables include beans and peas, okra, egg plant, and tomato.

Most fruits prefer to be grown in slightly wetter soils since they take so much water to set juicy fruits! However, the dragon fruit is the exception. Prickly Pear is another cactus species that likes being grown in dry soil. Pomegranate and fig trees also prefer to grow without a ton of water.

