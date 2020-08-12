The plants that rabbits won’t be tempted to nibble on in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Photo by Степан Галагаев on Unsplash

Rabbits are cute little creatures that are known to find their way to our gardens – usually night. They’re also impressive jumpers, so they can get into areas you wouldn’t expect. The best way to keep these little nibblers away is by planting things they won’t want to eat. You can also use these plants as a natural fence to keep your yummy produce safe.

Rabbits don’t love strong-smelling plants or ones with oddly textured foliage. So, your onions, leeks, peppers and rhubarb will all remain safe. They will also leave anything with prickly stems or foliage alone, such as summer squash. Highly fragrant basil will also keep them away, too. Instead of planting among other herbs, inter-plant it with favorites like lettuce and carrots.

The little hoppers are also not a big fan of many flowers and plants that are known to attract pollinators, such as Bee Balm, Lantana, and Yarrow. A word of caution when inter-planting edibles with poisonous plants. You don’t want to end up harvesting young rhubarb leaves along with your kale!

Plants that Rabbits Won’t Be Tempted to Nibble On