Yellow Rust in a Wheat Field

In yesterday’s program, Cathy Isom filled you in about how to locate rust in your garden. Today she reviews the plants most vulnerable to rust and how to deal with it.

Plants Most Vulnerable to Rust and How to Deal with it

There are so many species of rust that it’s pretty much impossible to list all of the plants that are susceptible to the disease. In fact, it’s even possible for rust to infect your lawn.

Chances are, you’ve dealt with this disease, even without knowing it.

Plants that are particularly susceptible to rust include:

Roses

Hollyhocks

Snapdragons

Daylilies

Beans

Tomatoes

Corn

Grasses

Plants infected with rust likely won’t die, but their health will decline, and they’ll appear a lot less healthy than other plants in your garden. Severely infected plants may lose leaves. They may also grow a lot slower. Some of the best strategies you can use to avoid rust from becoming a problem in your garden, include: buying rust resistant plants; avoid leaving behind debris in your garden; be careful to not over-water; pruning when appropriate; planting in areas with proper draining; avoid plantings things too close together; using a nutrient balanced fertilizer, and applying fungicides.

I’m Cathy Isom…