Plant a Fruit Tree-Reduce Stress and Store Trips

While so much of the world is on pause right now, some small businesses are still up and running as best as they can. Among them are local plant nurseries.

Most of the plants have yet to blossom since it’s only early April, but a nectarine tree is already showing off beautiful lilac flowers with plenty of buds ready to pop. Some of the varieties are more time-consuming than others — but let’s be realistic: In the weeks ahead, many of us will continue to have a whole lot of hours to fill. And with the news delivering a constant stream of alarming updates, we all need to occasionally clear our heads.

Many local nurseries nationwide, is operating curbside service: Customers just call, place their orders and drive over at a designated time. It’s a safe, simple process that doesn’t put employees or shoppers at risk.

Even if you don’t have the luxury of a yard there are plenty of potted options to consider — some of which can happily thrive indoors by a window, like small lemon trees.

