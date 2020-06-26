Picking the right perennials for long-lasting blooming power. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Everyone wants to enjoy beautiful blooms in the garden as long as possible. So it’s best to choose the right plants that will give the longest-lasting blooming flowers for years to come.

Gloriosa Daisy

The flowers of ‘Irish Eyes’ gloriosa daisy are yellow with green centers, or eyes. These blooming perennials fill the garden with flowers shortly after planting them in the spring and will continue all summer long, even in long and dry spells.

Advertisement

Many multicolored Indian Goblin Blanket flowers in vineyard garden

The Goblin blanket flowers start to show color in early June and still bloom through September. These blooms are also very low maintenance, requiring little watering.

Phlox subulata (creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox) flowers

Magnificence Phlox show off huge, fragrant flower heads from mid June through July and are especially great for cutting.

Other great long-lasting blooming perennials include: geraniums, Butterfly Blue Pincushion Flowers, Summer Storm Hibiscus, Miniature carnations, and Moonbeam Coreopsis.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Picking the Right Perennials for Long-Lasting Blooming Power