Weeds are inevitable in the yard and garden. Unfortunately, many of the chemicals marketed to combat them can be harmful to the health of your pets if they are not used carefully. Even so-called environmentally friendly or natural herbicides are capable of injury if used improperly. Before you waste time, effort, and money on products that don’t work or that may pose a risk to your pet, put some thought into your level of tolerance for lawn and garden weeds.

Some of the best weed control options include, staying on top of weeds by pulling them by hand. Smothering weeds with mulch, especially when out of the sight of any sun. Weeds need sunlight to thrive, and if you limit their access to light, they’ll die. Another option is Vinegar, in a concentrated form for herbicide use. It can kill plants that are young and tender. But avoiding getting on skin, hands or in your eyes or nose. You could also try burning weeds with a scalding torch or dumping boiling water on them.

Pet Friendly Ways to Eliminate Weeds