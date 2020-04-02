With gardening time upon us, Cathy Isom fills us in about some perennials that will have a big impact on your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of ours.

Perennials that Will Have a Big Impact on Your Garden

Extra-tall perennials can quickly create a living privacy screen, hide an ugly fence, or add a beautiful backdrop for smaller plants to have a moment. These species all can grow 6 feet tall or more, and when in bloom, they’ll really take your garden to new heights.

It may look like a tender tropical plant, but perennial Hibiscus is hardy enough to withstand freezing winters. This giant plant produces 12-inch-wide flowers in stunning shades of red, pink, and white on stems that can tower over your garden.

Grow Oriental Lilies for a colorful and fragrant living screen.

Attract butterflies to your garden with Joe Pye weed. It’s a tough-as-nails perennial that will quickly spring up in your garden. In late summer, the plant produces waves of nectar-rich pink flowers that butterflies love.

Delphinium is a summer-garden classic that bears spikes of intensely colored blossoms in shades of blue, purple, white, and pink. The biggest varieties can reach 6 feet tall.

