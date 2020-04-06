Pandemic Markets Continue Roller Coaster Season for California Citrus

It’s been an up and down season for California citrus, and pandemic shopping waves are increasing that trend.

News of Chinese tariff reductions in early March was a break for citrus growers dealing with low prices. Before exports could increase from that news, parts of the United States started shutting down because of COVID-19. “You still have a lot of citrus growers out there working extremely hard, a lot of employees out there trying to stay ahead of the curve and protect themselves while dealing with this market,” California Citrus Mutual President Casey Creamer said.

Pandemic fears set off another wave of ups and downs for the industry shortly after St. Patricks Day, and Creamer said it’s made for a wild ride in 2020. “We have kind of had a roller-coaster season to this date. Our navel markets were depressed and not looking good, but then when the coronavirus hit, you saw a rush on the stores and saw some increased demand,” Creamer recounted. “That was a good sign, but now as a new normal is starting to set in, we are getting some unpredictable orders and sales. We don’t quite know how this market is going to shape up.”

Creamer added that growers could only try and stay safe and continue to produce product for store shelves, “Out in the field, everyone is doing what they can to stay safe and continue to supply retailers with the demand that is needed.”

Listen to the report below.

Specialty Crop News ~ 04.06.2020

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.