The Organic Produce Network (OPN) has had to cancel this year’s Organic Grower Summit due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The event provides information and education on a variety of organic topics and was originally scheduled for December 9 and 10 in Monterey. OPN Executive Vice President, Tonya Antle said that they will continue to provide the organic industry with important insight and information as they focus on more online opportunities.

Listen to the radio report below.

OPN to Offer More Online Events With Organic Grower Summit Cancellation

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West