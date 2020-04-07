Online Grocery Shopping More than Doubles During Pandemic

After a survey of U.S. households, it looks like concerns about coronavirus exposure have had a significant impact on the number of consumers doing their grocery shopping online. The Brick Meets Click/ShopperKitOnline Grocery Shopping Survey was recently conducted with 1,601 American consumers providing responses. The survey showed that 31 percent of households have participated in online grocery delivery or pickup within the last month. According to a similar study that was done last August, the number of respondents who had done their grocery shopping online was only 13 percent.

It appears that COVID-19 has created substantial interest in online grocery shopping. Overall volume also experienced an even larger increase, growing 193 percent from the August survey. The rate of monthly orders also increased by 19 percent. While it’s difficult to predict how these trends will adjust once the pandemic passes, nearly half of survey respondents indicated that they were likely to continue online grocery shopping after the pandemic subsides.

Listen to the report below.

Out & About Western Agriculture ~ 04.07.2020

