New ‘Roadmap to an Organic California’ Report Released

California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) released the second portion of a research project looking at the value that organic production can provide. The Roadmap to an Organic California: Policy Report was recently unveiled at the CCOF Foundation Reception. The report outlines the steps that would be necessary to use organic production to sequester more carbon, stimulate local economies, and protect the health of California communities.

The Roadmap report lays out policy recommendations that encourage an increased focus on soil health as well as further investment in water efficiency programs and organic research and technical assistance. The report also points to investment in organic farms as helping to foster economic growth in local communities; as the organic market continues to outpace the sales of all other food sectors. Finally, the report also suggests that policies that support organic production also support human health and clean water.

Listen to the report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West