A new herbicide has been made available for California rice growers this year. University of California Rice Farm Advisor for Sutter, Yuba, Placer and Sacramento Counties Whitney Brim-Deforest described what RebelEX from Corteva can provide for growers. Of course, like with any other applications, growers will want to consult with their local Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

Listen to the radio report below.

New Herbicide Available to Rice Growers This Year

