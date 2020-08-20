Courtesy: UC ANR

An important research project looking at Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) is set to begin early next year. Extension Specialist at UC Riverside, Monique Rivera said they were recently notified that their new research project has been approved for funding support. The project is going to take a closer look at the phenology of Huanglongbing and its prevalence in psyllid populations.

“Another way of putting that would be, ‘how frequently do you find psyllids that have the bacterium throughout the year and is there any sort of pattern to that?’ So that’s the question we would be answering with this,” River noted. “This would be something that we would do to update risk models in California to be realistic to California in terms of, what is the risk to a grower if they have ACP in their grove?”

Listen to the radio report below.

New Asian Citrus Psyllid Research Set to Begin in 2021

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West