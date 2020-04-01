Nationwide Gas Avg. Falls, CA Still 2nd Most Expensive State for Gas

GasBuddy reports the U.S. national average for gasoline has fallen to $1.99 per gallon, the first time since March 23, 2016. The national average could even dip to $1.49 by mid-April, the lowest since 2004, with potentially hundreds of stations pushing their price to 99 cents per gallon for the first time since the early 2000’s. Gasoline prices have continuously dropped nationwide since February 20, 2020 as the coronavirus crushes the demand for oil and lockdowns reduce driving and keep Americans home.

More than half of U.S. states are currently seeing average prices less than $2 per gallon, but that’s not yet the case for Californians. Sitting at an average of $3.002 per gallon, California is the second most expensive state to purchase gas. At the pump, folks in Mono County are paying the highest around the state with an average of $3.854 per gallon meanwhile folks in Siskiyou County are paying some of the lowest with an average of $2.444 per gallon. Gas prices as of Tuesday, March 31 were recorded as reaching as low at $1.98 per gallon in cities up and down the state. Experts are predicting an additional drop of 25-65 cents is possible in most states. West Coast states, including here in California, could see prices drop 50 cents to a dollar per gallon over the next few weeks. NAFB contributed to this story.

Listen to the full report below.

Ag Business Update ~ 04.01.2020

