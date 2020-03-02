Keeping our chickens healthy is important. Today, Cathy Isom has a list of the medicinal herbs for a healthy chicken flock. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Medicinal Herbs for a Healthy Chicken Flock

Growing medicinal herbs in your garden beds or around your coop for your chickens is not only helpful for humans, but they can keep your chicken coop parasite-free while improving the health of your flock. Herbs provide your flock with extra vitamins and minerals that they might not receive through their feed. Chickens understand that these herbs can help self-medicate, so if given a chance to free-range, they’ll pick herbs that benefit their health. Giving your chickens herbs can help make them happier. And, happier chickens lay more eggs.

Some of the best medicinal herbs for chickens are: lavender, because of its calming and peaceful properties. Mint, this herb lowers the body temperature in the summer. Basil, Thyme & Calendula, which are both great for deterring pests. Garlic, known for its anti-fungal properties. Oregano, supports chickens immune and respiratory symptoms. Comfrey, this encourages better digestion. And marjoram, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, as well as acting as a decongestant. Add this herb to their water to help with breathing issues as well as to improve blood circulation.

You can find many ways to use medicinal herbs for chickens to create a happier, healthier flock. Whether you want to kick the pests that are bothering your girls or get rid of respiratory problems, herbs can do that for you and your chickens.

I’m Cathy Isom…