Making Sense of Biologicals: What Are They?

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a new series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

So what are biologicals? Why are you hearing more people use the term? In this first episode, we will start on the surface of the topic and clear up how biologics are defined and what products break down in subcategories. PureCrop1’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Agriculture Matt Boeger is a 30-year veteran of farming and discusses the complications with the biological category. It can be confusing for producers on what the products are and why we see an increase in biological use.

