Making Sense of Biologicals: Variations of Mating Disruption Under Biopesticides

Mating disruption and pheromone use are examples of biochemicals that fall under the category of biopesticides. Most growers are familiar with at least one way those products are applied, but there are many more than that. University of Florida Citrus Research and Education Center Professor Lukasz Stelinski details how mating disruption works and the multiple ways the products are applied. He discusses newer innovations in mating disruption technology and teases a future episode by explaining how using multiple products can change the behavior of pests.

Listen to the episode with Dr. Lukasz Stelinski.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

