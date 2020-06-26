Making Sense of Biologicals: Types of Biocontrol Agents and Challenges

This episode of Making Sense of Biologicals looks at biocontrol agents. Although the category falls outside of the three general subcategories of biologicals, it’s an important tool for growers an one that producers may be the most familiar. Biological Control Specialist Dr. Mark Hoddle talks about the two types of beneficial insects, parasitoids and predators. He gives examples of the two and discusses the challenges around keeping residual control with insect releases. Hoddle said, especially with certain species, it’s a balancing act between having enough food for beneficial populations to survive and getting effective pest control.

Listen to the episode with Dr. Mark Hoddle.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

