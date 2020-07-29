Making Sense of Biologicals: Not All Nematodes Are Bad

Nematodes are usually a bad word for producers. In this episode of Making Sense of Biologicals, USDA’s Dr. David Shapiro is back to inform growers that there are also beneficial nematodes as well. Some of the microscopic worms can be a useful management tool against many pests. Shapiro said often-used nematicides could harm those good nematodes, and when they are in the soil, they can work in synergy with other products that are already part of your pest control system.

Listen to the episode with Dr. David Shapiro.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

