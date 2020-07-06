Making Sense of Biologicals: Increasing Interest and Remaining Challenges

This episode of Making Sense of Biologicals details why we continue to see an increased interest in biological products. UC Cooperative Extension Entomology and Biologicals Advisor Dr. Surendra Dara discusses some of the reasons why the industry is using and seeing more products in the category. He also talks about what is needed to continue that growth and cut through some of the skepticism that remains with everyday producers.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

