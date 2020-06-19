Making Sense of Biologicals: Microbials Attack the Health of Pests

This episode of Making Sense of Biologicals begins to break down the biopesticide category. The Environmental Protection Agency breaks biopesticides into three areas: biochemical, microbial, and plant-incorporated-protectants. In this episode, we talk about microbial products and how they help protect plants by infecting pests. Some products are singly focused, while others can have a broad host range. All of them can help protect a plant’s well-being by decreasing the health of pest populations.

Listen to the episode with USDA-ARS Research Leader David Shapiro.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

