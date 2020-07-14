Making Sense of Biologicals: Biostimulants a Broad Category

This episode of Making Sense of Biologicals digs a little deeper into biostimulants. UC Davis’s Dr. Patrick Brown talks about all of the products that fall under that term, including some that growers might already be familiar with. Brown also discusses the relationship between nutrient cycling and biostimulants and gives some advice for growers who are interested in trying something new.

Listen to the episode with Dr. Patrick Brown.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

