Making Sense of Biologicals: Biologicals Not Just For An Organic IPM Program

A complete IPM program is a perfect place for a lot of the biological products on the market. UC Cooperative Extension Entomology and Biologics Advisor Surendra Dara joins AgNet West’s Taylor Hillman again for another episode of the Making Sense of Biologicals program. The two talk about the myth that biologicals only belong in organic operations and tips for growers to begin implementing them in their current integrated pest management system.

Listen to the episode with Dr. Surendra Dara.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

This episode of Making Sense of Biologicals is made possible by PureCrop1, an all-organic formula for ‘When you just want one tool that does it all.’ PureCrop1 is an insecticide, fungicide, biostimulant, and super-surfactant; containing only seven plant-based ingredients. PureCrop1 is naturally safe for the planet, humans, animals, and even beneficial insects. For more information, visit PureCrop1.com.