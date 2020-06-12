Making Sense of Biologicals: A General Look at Biostimulants

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a new series from AgNet West that will dive into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

This episode is focusing on the basics of biostimulants. The category of product was officially recognized in the 2018 Farm Bill and has several sub-categories of products that fall under the title. In this episode, we talk about the general idea of biostimulants and some of the ingredients that can improve overall plant health.

