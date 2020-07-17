Some low maintenance plants for an indoor garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you’re looking to add a bit of green to your home without a big commitment, here are some low-maintenance plants you should consider.

Aloe vera is an easygoing and easy to care for succulent. You’ll only need to water about once every three weeks, watering deeply when you do.

Peace lilies are tropical plants that like warmth and humidity and only need enough water to keep the soil moist. Peace lilies are poisonous, so be mindful to keep them up and out of reach of small children and pets.

Spider plants and snake plants are also easy to grow and can thrive in a wide range of environments.

Advertisement

English ivy is a pretty, leafy plant that is hardy and easy to grow and loves shady areas, so providing it with a low or filtered light is important. As with any ivy, these plants love climbing. Keep them in a pot with a vertical structure they can grow around or in a hanging basket they can cascade from.

The philodendron, a tropical plant, likes humidity and sunlight. Keep soil consistently moist, only watering when the top inch of the soil is dry.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours report here.

Low Maintenance Plants for Indoor Gardening