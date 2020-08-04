Last Chance to Submit Comments on Waste Discharge Requirements for Wineries

The State Water Resources Control Board released a draft of its general order for wineries earlier in the month and Wednesday, August 5 is the last day to submit public comment. The Wine Institute estimates that the proposed General Waste Discharge Requirements for Winery Process Water Treatment Systems will increase the number of wineries subject to waste discharge permitting to about 2,070. Executive Director of the Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association, Kim Stemler explained how the proposed order will affect wine operations.

Last Chance to Submit Commits on Waste Discharge Requirements for Wineries

