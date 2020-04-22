Innovative Direct Marketing Webinar for Farmers

Getting involved with creative direct marketing can help keep farm businesses remain viable in the current environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) is offering a webinar focused on direct marketing as part of its Farmers’ Marketing: Tools for Success series aimed at providing information to farmers to increase sales and income.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 at 1 p.m. and will feature a presentation from Jamie Collins, owner of Serendipity Farms in Monterey. Collins has been farming organically for 20 years, selling produce through farmers markets, CSAs, and other direct to consumer outlets. Collins will be discussing how to adapt marketing strategies to address COVID-19 restrictions, as well as connecting with customers on social media and other marketing practices to draw in consumers.

Information on how to participate in the webinar is available at the CCOF website. Funding for the webinar series is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

Out & About Western Ag ~ 04.22.2020

