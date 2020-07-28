Important Tools You Will Need for Pruning Your Roses

Some important tools you will need when it’s time to prune your roses. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Roses seem to have a reputation of being difficult. But, if you feed them and prune them as needed, that’s half the battle.

Pruning is vital to the plant’s health and overall longevity and should be done before plant breaks dormancy which is typically after spring’s final frost in your area. Older roses should be pruned after blooming because they bear flower’s on last year’s wood.

Be sure to invest in a pair of high quality pruning shears with both blades curved. Some pruning shears have a special hand grip designed for left-handers. You may also need a pruning saw to remove large woody canes.

Another tool you may need is a pair of lopping shears. Loppers are pruners with 12 to 18-inch handles. They will provide leverage with larger canes.

It’s recommended that you always prune with a good sturdy pair of leather gauntlet gloves or hand gloves that are puncture proof. Now that you’re all set, it’s time to glove up and start trimming.

