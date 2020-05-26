Implementation of Chinese Trade Agreement Continues Making Headway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) have indicated that the Chinese trade agreement is continuing to make progress despite setbacks related to COVID-19. Headway is reportedly being made in the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement as it pertains to agricultural products.

“China has worked with the United States to implement measures that will provide greater access for U.S. producers and exporters to China’s growing food and agricultural markets,” USTR Robert Lighthizer said in a press release. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we fully expect this agreement to be a success.”

China will now be importing blueberries from the U.S. as well as California Hass avocados. The Chinese market should present ample opportunity for growers, with China importing more than $8.6 billion worth of fresh fruits and vegetables last year. U.S. barley for processing, along with several forage products can now also be exported under the recent developments under the Chinese trade agreement. The protocol for allowing the export of American pelletized and cubed almond hulls has now also been completed.

“The opening up of pelletized hulls/cubes to China will no doubt provide another avenue to bring more value to growers who produce almonds,” Almond Board of California Vice President of Technical and Regulatory Affairs Julie Adams said in a news release. “We see this as a win for exporters and a win for the California almond industry.”

China has also updated the list of U.S. facilities that are eligible to export meat and dairy products, approving more than 2,000 American beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and dairy facilities for exports. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service will continue working to update guidance for meat and poultry exporters to reflect the products available for export to China along with labeling requirements. China has also recently published a new domestic standard for dairy permeate powder to allow imports from the U.S. in the future.

