Keeping an indoor plant alive means providing it with what it needs on a long-term basis and not forgetting about its existence for months at a time.

Keeping a plant alive requires giving it the appropriate amount of sunlight and water, as well as the right soil and nutrients. How much of each will depend on the particular plant, and too much or too little will lead to yet another death.

The key is to research what your particular plant needs and figure out the right way to provide it and how to recognize the warning signs that something is out of whack if you’re doing it wrong. Although this sounds simple, it does take a bit of practice to get right.

Some beginner-friendly indoor plants include aloe vera, Chinese evergreen, Christmas cactus, dumb cane, jade plant, lucky bamboo, snake plant and peace lily. Although these names may sound unfamiliar to plant newbies, you’ve probably seen them in the homes and apartments of people you know.

How to Keep an Indoor Plant Alive