Growing oranges can be a delicious investment to make for your property. Not only do they produce delicious fruits, but you can sell or preserve the oranges.

These trees don’t tolerate any frost, unless you select a specific variety that is hardier in cold weather. Such as the Hamlin variety. Oranges, as well as most citrus trees, require warm, moist soil that is enriched with organic matter.

Picking the right spot is also crucial for orange trees. That’s the same for any orchard tree. Orange trees need a spot sheltered from the wind that receives full sunlight spring to fall. Some varieties can handle a small amount of shade, as well.

Then, in the winter, you’ll move your plants into a greenhouse, sunroom, or somewhere heated unless you live in zones 8 and above. If growing more than one orange tree on your property, be sure to plant the trees 16 feet apart with rows 16 feet apart as well.

If you live in the citrus belt, which is the area from southern California to Florida, you can plant citrus fruit trees at any time. Otherwise, the best time to plant oranges is in the spring after all danger of frost has passed.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s report.

How to Grow Oranges in Your Own Orchard