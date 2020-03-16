Cathy Isom has a few tips about how to spot and get rid of whiteflies on your garden plants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

How to Spot and Get Rid of Whiteflies

Whiteflies have the potential to kill entire crops in a short amount of time. Whiteflies are white winged insects that look quite similar to aphids. They’re extremely common and are able to hide easily among plants because of their minuscule size. They’re very active in the summertime and can’t tolerate the colder temperatures of winter.

If you think you might have a whitefly infestation on your hands there are a few signs to look out for including: A sticky residue left on plant foliage (also known as honeydew). Also, stunted, yellowing plants with a sickly appearance. Whiteflies tend to congregate on the underside of leaves, which keeps them hidden, in most cases, from view. Check underneath plant leaves for the presence of white insects and their eggs.

The easiest way to get rid of whiteflies is to physically dislodge them from foliage using a strong stream of water from your hose or with a handheld vacuum. This strategy works with multiple pests, including aphids. Sprays containing dish soap help to deter whiteflies.

Neem is another option for getting rid of whiteflies. When applying any type of spray or topical oil treatment, do so in the morning or evening to prevent leaf burn and plant damage. If there’s a heavy infestation, it’s best to remove affected plant matter as control of the bugs is unlikely to be successful.

I’m Cathy Isom…