Cathy Isom has the planting particulars as well as other things you need to know about how to grow an aromatic, tasty perennial in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

How to Grow an Aromatic, Tasty Perennial

Lemon balm has a lemon-scent that is refreshing and perfect for both hot and cold drinks, as well as added to poultry and meat dishes. It’s also a beautiful display in garden beds, as plants typically reach 12-24 inches tall with small clusters of white to yellow flowers.

Lemon balm is known by many names. You might have heard it called Melissa, sweet balm, honey plant, or garden balm. Regardless of what it’s called, there are several varieties out there for you to try.

Lemon balm does best in USDA hardiness zones 4-9 and needs to be planted in full sunlight. But if you only have a location with partial shade, that works as well. If you are planning to plant in a container, it will only grow as an annual.

In the garden, Lemon Balm does well with these companion plants: Cabbage, brocolli, brussel sprouts, cauliflower and fruit trees.

I’m Cathy Isom…