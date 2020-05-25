If you don’t want the dog days of summer to turn your gorgeous container gardens into a crispy mess, try these plants that can take the heat all summer long.

For example, Angel’s trumpet. The blooms release a pleasant fragrance after sunset. If you have pets or children, be sure to keep these plants out of reach—all parts are poisonous if ingested.

Agave, Though it’s not grown for blooms, agave is a stunning plant that lends an architectural flair to any container. Angelonia, also known as a snapdragon, is an adaptable flower with its spikes or purple, white, or pink flowers all summer long no matter high the mercury rises.

Bamboo and Banana plants are beautiful patio plants that don’t mind a little heat. The Lantana plant, too. And, this flowering beauty will attract butterflies and other pollinators.

Other patio plants to consider for summer should include: Mandevilla, Passionflower, Pentas, Plumbago, Salvia, Sky Vine, and Tropical Milkweed.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s report below.

Heat-Tolerant Plants for Your Patio