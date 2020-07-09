Growing a unique tuber that looks like a potato but tastes like a fruit. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Yacon is a perennial tuber from South America and is one of those fantastic plants that keeps on giving. It looks a little like small sunflowers amongst a bed of green leaves. Sometimes called ground pear, earth apple, and Bolivian sun root.

Yacon has a flavor you wouldn’t expect from a tuber. It tastes like a mix between watermelon, apples and celery with a little pear thrown in. The texture is like a water chestnut. Yacon is said to be good for the digestive system, immune system and is a sweet treat suitable for diabetics.

Advertisement

The tubers come in a range of colors, including red, purple, yellow, and pink. Yacon grows well in zones 5 to 8. It will grow in cooler climates, but the yield will be smaller. You’ll also need to start your plant early inside in the spring since they need 6 or 7 months to mature. The best time to plant your yacon is at the same time as your tomatoes.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Growing a Unique Tuber that Looks Like a Potato, Tastes Like a Fruit