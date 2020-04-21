Growing Matters: Labels Protect Producers and Beneficials During Foliar Applications

The BeSure! program, brought to you by the Growing Matters Coalition, is reminding growers about the importance of following product usage directions. Syngenta’s Garrett Gilcrease said labels are living documents that can be updated regularly. As producers and applicators plan for spring foliar applications, he reminds the industry to check product labels and adhere to the guidelines for all-around safety and good stewardship.

Listen to Gilcrease’s interview.

The BeSure! program by the Growing Matters Coalition is an initiative reminding farmers and applicators to follow stewardship best practices to protect pollinators and other wildlife. Visit growingmatters.org for more information.