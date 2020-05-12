Growing Matters: Knowing Your Surroundings When Applying Product

As the 2020 growing season progresses, the Growing Matters Coalition is reminding farmers and applicators about knowing their surroundings when applying pesticides. Tim Joseph of Landis International representing Mitsui Chemicals Agro said foraging bees, wind characteristics, temperatures, and surrounding stakeholders are all critical variables that go into a safe and successful application. Knowing your surroundings is vital to adhering to the label directions and protecting crops, pollinators, and the environment.

Listen to Joseph’s full interview.

This was a message from the BeSure campaign brought to you by the Growing Matters Coalition, an initiative reminding farmers and applicators to follow stewardship best practices to protect pollinators and other wildlife. Visit growingmatters.org for more information.