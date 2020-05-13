Chia has become incredibly popular due to its myriad health benefits and the sheer number of recipes the seeds can be used for. The seeds are high in Omega-3 and fiber and can be added to cakes and muffins, yogurt, desserts, drinks, and many other dishes. The best thing about Chia is how easily they germinate and grow. Chia are pretty plants with delicate tube-like purple and white flowers on tall spikes, and are members of the mint family. This plant thrives best in warmer weather climates with full sun. When to plant depends on which type of seeds you have.

Sow winter chia in the fall for an early summer harvest. Summer chia don’t like cool spring temperatures. Sow in late spring for a late summer or fall harvest. While container planting isn’t recommended it can still be done, with a larger 20-gallon container, or a smaller one if you’re only growing Chia to use the leaves the seed. For best results and yields, purchase your seeds from a seed company rather than the supermarket.

Growing Chia in Your Own Home Garden